By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie

DENVER (CBS4) – Today in the area of the NCAR Fire, we are expecting lighter winds with gusts this afternoon in the 15-20 mph range. We are expecting low humidity again today and even drier conditions tomorrow. Daytime temperatures will once again be well above normal in the mid 70s in Boulder. Overnight, calm winds, temperatures in the 30s and an increase in relative humidity all worked in the firefighter’s favor.

In the Denver metro area, we are expecting another warm and dry day ahead with temperatures above normal across the state. The normal daytime high for this time of year is 59 degrees. Today, we will see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s. The record daytime high is 78 degrees set back in 1988. You’ll notice increasing clouds throughout the day and by this afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued today from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. for gusty winds and low relative humidity for the San Luis Valley. We are expecting southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and relative humidity as low as 11%.

Monday the warm, dry and breezy weather will continue and so will the concern for fire danger. We could reach 80 degrees in Denver on Monday making it the warmest day so far this year. A fire weather watch has been issued for Monday. We could see the wind pick up in the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. Some of the areas included in this watch are: Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Canon City, Limon as well as San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains.

Above normal temperatures and fire danger Sunday and Monday will give way to cooler temperatures and rain changing over to slushy snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. At this point little to no accumulation is expected in the Denver metro area.