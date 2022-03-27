(CBS4) – The Sheriff has spoken: he wants his lovely letter and bottle of wine back from Tom Brady. CBS Sports reports Peyton Manning sent a two-page letter and some wine to Tom Brady following his decision to retire from the NFL last month.
After Brady performed an about-face and decided to continue playing, Manning jokingly said he wanted those gifts back.
“I want the letter back,” Manning said. “You got to read all these nice things, I want it back. I want the bottle of wine back, too.”
Manning made the joke at an event hosted by The MINT Collective on Saturday.