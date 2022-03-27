CBS News ColoradoWatch Now


(CBS4) – The Sheriff has spoken: he wants his lovely letter and bottle of wine back from Tom Brady. CBS Sports reports Peyton Manning sent a two-page letter and some wine to Tom Brady following his decision to retire from the NFL last month.

After Brady performed an about-face and decided to continue playing, Manning jokingly said he wanted those gifts back.

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots speak after the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 20-18. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“I want the letter back,” Manning said. “You got to read all these nice things, I want it back. I want the bottle of wine back, too.”

Manning made the joke at an event hosted by The MINT Collective on Saturday.