BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The number of evacuations at the NCAR Fire in Boulder were dramatically lower Sunday morning, standing at around 1,600 people, nearly 700 homes and more than 830 other structures. Latest information on the size of the fire grew to around 200 acres and is 21% contained.

Initially, 19,000 people and 8,000 homes had been told to evacuate.

Aircraft is above the fire now, and more concrete numbers are expected from those flights.

Fire officials say the fire activity is calm following high humidity overnight, however they expect wind gusts up to 20 mph from the northwest and west. As of 9 a.m., no structures have been damaged. Officials say the fire came within 1,000 yards from homes on the west side of Boulder.

The fire sparked south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which was not directly in the wildfire’s path. A cause has not yet been determined.

Boulder emergency authorities are updating an evacuation map online. They are also posting new information at www.boulderoem.com/. Some residents are technically allowed to return home, but physically unable to.

“If their homes are in the green section and the routes to get to their homes are in the red, they will still not be able to get to their homes at this time,” said Marya Washburne, spokeswoman for Boulder Fire Rescue.

Anyone hiking or recreating near NCAR was told to evacuate.

“You could see flicks of flames 40 to 50 feet high coming over the top of the ridge, and people quickly started dispersing,” said Anthony Wermann, who was hiking at the time.

One woman who was hiking in the area told CBS4’s Conor McCue she drove around after evacuating shouting at others to do the same, saying she wanted to give them as much of a heads up as possible.

The American Red Cross is assisting at an evacuation center at the East Boulder Rec Center at 5660 Sioux Drive. The Boulder County Fairgrounds is also accepting large animals at 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont. Smaller pets can be taken to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley at 2323 55th Street.

Around 100 firefighters are at the scene Sunday morning, but more than 200 from 30 different agencies initially responded.

“We only have 365 fire days a year,” said Mike Smith, incident commander for the Boulder Incident Management Team, when asked about how a typical “fire season” in Colorado is changing. “We’re nervous about the season coming up. When you look at the long term forecast for the upcoming season, I think this is just a sign of the way things are going to go.”

There are no reports of injuries or missing people.

Dozens of vehicles were seen leaving the area shortly after the evacuation orders were given.

Hundreds of cars are trying to evacuate the Table Mesa/South Boulder area because of a wildfire burning near the NCAR laboratory. No word yet on how this fire started. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/TaHk3CsOnf — Marissa Armas (@MarissaArmas) March 26, 2022

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said Sunday morning trails from Chautauqua to the south on Eldorado Springs Drive will remain closed.