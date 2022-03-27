BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Jarring video shows the moments flames were engulfing trees near Boulder when hikers are seen running to safety on Saturday. The NCAR Fire started south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which was not directly in the wildfire’s path.
Ben Holden shared the video with CBS4 Denver showing people coming down the mountain and toward the parking lot while vegetation burned a few hundred yards away.
A cause has not yet been determined. The fire has burned more than 180 acres and is 35% contained as of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
There have been no reports of injuries or structure damage.