EMPIRE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been a week since the water issues were city wide for Empire, a small mountain town between Georgetown and Idaho Springs. Now, for the roughly 300 people in town, there’s progress.

“We are getting more water back on and as we do so, we build up pressure in the tanks,” Empire Mayor Wendy Koch said. “We can then use it to pressurize some of the lines that they want to test.”

Town crews were out Sunday checking lines and pressure levels to help get a better understanding at what they were seeing. Neighbors nearby had different situations including water inside their homes, and some had water, some did not. For those with water, there’s still a boil order.

In the meantime, the town had a massive filter delivered for the old well, which was no longer safe to use. Once installed that will increase the amount of water they can draw from, and hopefully build up more pressure. There’s still plans to dig a new well which they hope to have in place and functioning by fall, but with the new filter in the old well and assuming they can find the leak, they believe they’ll be back to full capacity water flow.

The mayor said she appreciated people’s understanding during the issue.

“We have worked every single day and have been for the last 19 days in a row… we are giving it all our best,” Koch said. “We will get it solved.”