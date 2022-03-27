LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — Denver men’s ice hockey is celebrating the 18th Frozen Four appearance for the Division I team. The Pioneers completed a 2-1 victory Saturday over the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs to win the West Regional Final and skate to the Frozen Four in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Division I Ice Hockey Tournament.
DU played it’s second close game in days at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, as the Pios were coming off their first game and win of the tournament against UMass Lowell 3-2 this past Thursday.
The Pios now head to the TD Garden in Boston for the Frozen Four leg of the NCAA tournament, where they will face either Michigan or Quinnipiac. Those teams were scheduled to face off at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
That moment when you know you’re heading to the #FrozenFour. #PioneerTogether pic.twitter.com/jb6qQYnjSt
— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) March 27, 2022