PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A spark from a lawnmower is blamed for a grass fire in Parker on Saturday as temperatures climbed into the 70s by midday. South Metro firefighters stopped the fire from growing toward more dry fuel near the Sulphur Gulch Trail.
They rushed to the scene near Highway 83 and Main Street in Parker at around 12 p.m.
No structures were threatened or damaged. There were also no reported injuries.
“This should remind all of us to be vigilant, especially as temperatures rise,” SMFR officials stated on social media.
First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie says Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano and Las Animas counties are under a Red Flag Warning through 8 p.m. on Saturday.
