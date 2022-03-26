By Anna Maria Basquez
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – Poudre Fire Authority, in less than two hours, contained a 10 to 15-acre vegetation fire in the northeast area just outside Fort Collins Saturday that prompted some evacuations and threatened homes.
“There are active flames, and they are working on getting that contained as quickly as possible,” Annie Bierbower, spokeswoman for Poudre Fire said as the fire started and was called at about 3 p.m.
Units responded to the fire near 5416 Highway 14, north of Mulberry and east of County Road 5.
Poudre Fire officials said five homes were evacuated out of precaution. One house was threatened by the flames, but firefighters were able to contain the fire before it could reach the home.
At 5:30 p.m., two trucks remained at the scene to monitor any hot spots. The fire spread from a permitted, controlled burn that spread quickly due to a change in winds. PFA and Larimer County canceled burn permits for the remainder of the weekend due to the change.
