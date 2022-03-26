DENVER (CBS4) – Leaders from every level of government including First Lady Jill Biden descended on Community College of Denver Saturday to speak to Colorado’s Latino community. They wanted to let them know they have an untapped potential to help Colorado move forward.

“The gap in post-secondary education here in Denver was so pervasive for our Latino community,” said Community College of Denver President Dr. Marielena DeSanctis.

Three CCD students who attended the event are going to school because they want to become those leaders our communities need. They heard from the First Lady that the United States government has their back.

“You, the Latino community of Denver, matters to President Biden,” the First Lady told the crowd.

She says despite the challenges faced by Latinos in America, they play an important role not only today but for the future of the nation. She also said the United States government is listening to what help leaders, current and future, may need to succeed.

“To lift up the Latino community and bring you to the table,” she said.

The First Lady’s remarks resonated with the students she was speaking to.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something right,” said a student named Marisela.

“It’s very important to me to just keep going,” student Armando Shols.

They say she gave them hope despite the challenges they may face.

“Si se puede,” said student Isabela. “It’s all possible,” added Marisela.