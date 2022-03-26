DENVER (CBS4) – Firefighters in Denver were seen tackling a grass fire near the Central Park neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. CBS4’s Vice President and General Manager Tim Wieland says the fire in the Sand Creek Greenway was spreading up the hill toward homes before firefighters stopped it.

Crews were met with some gusty wind and dry conditions. Fortunately, it appears the fire was contained.

This grass fire is one of a few that popped up across the Denver metro area on Saturday as many of us experienced some of the warmest weather we’ve had for months.

At around 2:30 p.m., Boulder Police said they were helping Boulder Fire and Boulder Open Space with another fire near the NCAR building.

Video from Twitter user @drewish shows a large plume of smoke billowing over the foothills.

Boulder police say some residents should expect pre-evacuation notices shortly. Those notifications will reportedly come through Everbridge, they say.

We are currently with @boulder_fire @boulderosmp regarding a small fire in the Open Space next to NCAR. Please avoid the area & do not call 911 to report it. We are aware of the fire & our Dispatch is being inundated with calls. Thank you #boulder #bouldercolorado More to come pic.twitter.com/tblhgGpsvk — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022

The Rocky Mountain Arsenal later tweeted it was stopping planned prescribed burns and sending resources to the fire in Boulder County.

South Metro firefighters snuffed out a grass fire near South Parker Road and Main Street earlier in the day. They say they believe a lawnmower sparked it.

Another fire flared up near a Home Depot on Grant Street in Thornton. Authorities say it was extinguished at around 12 p.m. It’s not clear what caused that fire.

There were no reports of injuries at any of the fires.