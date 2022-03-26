NCAR FIREWildfire in south Boulder estimated at 60 acres, evacuations in place
By Jack Lowenstein

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis shared a statement on the NCAR Fire in Boulder Saturday.

(credit: Boulder Police)

“We are thankful for the swift action and response to this wildfire by our firefighters and first responders,” Polis said in the press release. “State officials have spoken with Sheriff Pelle this afternoon, and the state has deployed two firefighting aircraft, including a single-engineer tanker and type 2 helicopter, and stands ready to assist with the response. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation.”

Polis reminded the public evacuations were in effect for areas within a quarter-mile of the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) at 1850 Table Mesa Drive, including about 1,200 homes and CU Boulder’s South Campus.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife closed Eldorado Canyon State Park and park rangers were working to get visitors out during the afternoon.

