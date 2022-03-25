DENVER (CBS4)– After a nearly three-week trial, a jury returned a verdict Friday afternoon in a landmark case involving the American Civil Liberties Union and the City and County of Denver stemming from protests that happened in May 2020.

The ACLU represents 12 people who were injured while protesting the death of George Floyd. They are asking for a combined $17.5 million and an order banning Denver police from using tear gas and what is often referred to as “less than lethal” weapons during peaceful protests.

“They were out there to raise their voices and to protest against police brutality. They were expressing their First Amendment rights. They were exercising their First Amendment rights in this case and were responded to with violence from the Denver Police officers,” Sara Neel said.

Neel is one of the attorneys representing the protesters, who claim the response by law enforcement not only violated their constitutional rights but left them emotionally and physically injured.

Of the 12 plaintiffs, Zachary Packard is asking for the largest compensation of $4.5 million. According to the complaint, Packard was hit in the head with a projectile that knocked him unconscious. It says he suffered a fractured skull and jaw, as well two fractured discs and bleeding in the brain.

The ACLU argues police violated their own use of force policies and have built a large part of their case using video from the body cameras worn by responding police officers.

The City & County of Denver, however, paint a much different picture of the protests, saying the crowds were more violent and destructive than they had expected.

“We are taking rocks, get out of here,” you can hear one officer say in the body camera video entered as evidence in the case

According to the ACLU, the case is the first in the country to challenge the use of force by police on those protesting the death of George Floyd.

According to a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department, a response to the verdict will come from the Executive Director of the Department of Public Safety.