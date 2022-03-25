DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver School Board voted to approve a proposal impacting the district’s innovation schools. There are more than 50 innovation schools throughout Denver Public Schools.

The board’s vote not only affects teachers but thousands of DPS families. Many are worried and unsure of how their schools will change.

Jessica Bell is a DPS alumna turned teacher at Denver Green School. She says the experience she’s able to provide students is one she never had.

“I get to be one of the voices that makes huge decisions within the school. I can actually come here with my teammate and do our planning together. We basically create our entire curriculum for the year and we give students what they need,” said Bell.

She worries the executive limitations voted on by the board could take away their ability to create a playbook that’s proven successful for students.

“I fear that there won’t be as much flexibility with what I’m offering my students, not only through the lesson, but also through my time that I get with them,” said Bell.

The union and board supporters say this is about protecting teachers. The Executive Limitations mean that innovation schools can no longer opt out of the district’s collective bargaining agreement with the union.

The board voted 5-2 to approve the EL.

Director Bradley Laurvick voted yes.

“For me, the reason is to correct the idea that the sacrifice of teacher rights is a means to innovation. This was a decision that leaders in the seats we hold now made many years ago, but they were leaders of very different values,” said Laurvick. “Some of the fears that I think have been fear mongered in the community about this whole thing, not all those fears are going to come true.”

Director Michelle Quattlebaum and Vice President Tay Anderson voted ‘no’ on the EL.

Anderson voted against it after hearing concerns from Innovation leaders of color. He says some Black leaders told him they would leave the district if the measure passed.

“I refuse to be a part of the Black exodus. 86% of the leaders in our innovation schools oppose this according to the data that we were presented,” said Anderson. “We needed more time to digest this, to make sure black leaders aren’t walking away.”

Black teachers, like Bell, don’t understand why the district would change what’s working for students.

“If we take what’s going well away, then we’re all part of this cookie-cutter function. That’s not what’s best for students,” said Bell.