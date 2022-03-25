DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Friday! After a cool and unsettled start to the week it will look and feel quite a bit different as we move into the weekend. A big ridge of high pressure will build into Colorado this weekend and it will bring dry and sunny weather in addition to unusually warm temperatures for late March. In fact by the time we get to Sunday some areas may see record highs.

Overnight a weak weather system passed through northeast Colorado and it shifted the wind to a northeast direction. That will produce some slightly cooler conditions there today. But on the west side of the state we’ll see 70s moving in from Utah. That warmer weather will continue pushing across the state and will be in place between Saturday and Monday.

By the time we get to Sunday the record high pf 78 degrees in Denver (set in 1988) could be at risk. Some places in southeast Colorado could see high temperatures approach the middle 80s. One wildcard that will dictate how warm we get will be potential afternoon cloud cover.

The next storm moves in late Monday with cloudy weather and much cooler conditions starting on Tuesday. We will also see a chance for some rain and snow returning to the forecast. Right now it’s not certain where the rain and snow line will be with this storm. It doesn’t look very cold so the snow may be confined to elevations above 8,500 feet. Stay tuned, it’s a few days out, and we will certainly keep you posted.