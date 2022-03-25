CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder Fire-Rescue along with mutual aid responded to a residential structure fire on Kalamia Avenue in Boulder Friday morning.

(credit: CBS)

According to the Boulder Fire-Rescue tweet, firefighter where in the 2800 block of Kalamia Ave, where at least 15 firefighter units where on scene battling a large fire at a multi-story complex.

All residents were evacuated, and no injures were reported.

American Red Cross was told about the fire, but it’s not confirmed if any assistance was accepted by residents affected.

The scene remained active as of 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

