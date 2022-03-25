BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder Fire-Rescue along with mutual aid responded to a residential structure fire on Kalamia Avenue in Boulder Friday morning.
According to the Boulder Fire-Rescue tweet, firefighter where in the 2800 block of Kalamia Ave, where at least 15 firefighter units where on scene battling a large fire at a multi-story complex.
Boulder Fire-Rescue is currently on scene of an active structure fire at 2880 Kalmia Ave. Please avoid the area while we work on the fire. Media can stage at Diagonal Plaza at 2850 Iris Ave. #alert #boulderfirerescue pic.twitter.com/QFvZtELMdR
— Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) March 25, 2022
All residents were evacuated, and no injures were reported.
American Red Cross was told about the fire, but it’s not confirmed if any assistance was accepted by residents affected.
The scene remained active as of 7 a.m.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.