DENVER (CBS4) — On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis joined Colorado lawmakers and community members to discuss proposals to reduce drug use, violence and crime at Denver’s Union Station.
“The facility has become a site for illegal activities including the sale and use of deadly, illegal drugs, and the violence and criminal behavior this activity invites. The situation is increasingly unsafe for customers, employees, businesses and neighbors,” officials stated.
“…arrests alone will not result in a sustainable solution for enhancing security at the Union Station terminal and campus and throughout downtown,” officials stated.
Police hope to deter unwanted activities by upgrading lighting, installing smoke detectors in restrooms, covering or deactivating electrical outlets in walkway areas, adding security cameras and converting commuter rail platform stairs to exit only.
“In the longer term, one of the more impactful changes will be the implementation of a paid fare area. The paid fare area will ensure that only those individuals in possession of appropriate fare will have access to the bus concourse,” officials stated. “Turnstiles, exit gates, or other barriers must be installed at the entryways to the concourse.”
“RTD is also evaluating the addition of rollup doors to the vehicle entrances at the bus ramps, which would further prevent unauthorized access to the concourse.”