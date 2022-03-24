DENVER (CBS4) — To celebrate 50 years on television, ‘The Price Is Right!‘ is traveling across America and making 50 stops — including one in Denver.
“The epic coast-to-coast tour is giving fans across America the opportunity to play games, win prizes, and enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000, while supporting local businesses along the way,” officials stated.
The mobile game show on wheels will give fans a chance to play Plinko, spin the Wheel, and compete for a Showcase.
On Friday, April 1, ‘The Price Is Right’ COME ON DOWN TOUR is headed to Larimer Square in Denver from noon to 4 p.m.
No purchase is necessary but all guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. See rules at cbs.com/price50.
Fans can follow the tour’s journey across the country via Instagram @TheRealPriceIsRight.
The Price is Right can be seen on CBS4 every weekday at 10 a.m.