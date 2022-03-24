DENVER (CBS4) – Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains just received the largest gift in its 106-year history — $20 million from MacKenzie Scott. Officials said the “extraordinary” contribution comes at a critical moment, as they anticipate a “wave of patients fleeing restrictive abortion care bans from across the country.”
A bill protecting abortion rights was passed by lawmakers in Colorado this week and awaits approval from Gov. Jared Polis.
“…access to sexual and reproductive health care is under attack like never before,” officials with PPRM stated. “2021 was the worst year for abortion rights since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973; more than 100 abortion bans and restrictions were enacted across the country. Already in 2022 more than 500 abortion restrictions have been introduced across 41 states.”
“MacKenzie Scott’s gift is truly remarkable. In this critical moment, Ms. Scott has recognized the urgent need for equitable access to health care,” said Adrienne Mansanares, President & CEO of PPRM.
Officials say Scott’s contribution will help PPRM provide “high-quality health care, exceptional staff and patient experiences, transformative technological updates and innovation, and initiatives promoting equity, belonging, and thriving communities throughout PPRM’s four-state region.”