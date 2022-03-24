(CBS4) — There’s a new legal challenge in the effort to own the Denver Broncos, and we’ll see if it jeopardizes any upcoming sale. The estate of the man who owned the team before Pat Bowlen is challenging a lower court’s ruling.
As CBS4 Sports first told us in January, a judge ruled a first right of refusal on any future sale was no longer valid.
RELATED:
- Denver Judge Clears The Way For The Broncos To Be Sold
- Likely Denver Broncos Sale Could Draw Bids Of $4 Billion Or More
The family of Edgar Kaiser claims it still had that right because of a deal it signed with Bowlen when Kaiser sold him the team in 1984. Both men have since died.
Kaiser’s heirs appealed the ruling to the court of appeals.
RELATED: Sports Consultant Weighs In On Future Of Broncos Sale