DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – To understand where Erin Kane, the new Douglas County Schools superintendent is coming from, perhaps it’s best to take a look at the American Academy Charter School which she founded in 2004-2005.

The school was established on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. It is now three campuses with some 3,000 students and a lottery to get in.

Would she apply this throughout Douglas County? Kane says each school is individual.

“American Academy is one approach, but we have a variety of different approaches and making everyone just like American Academy is probably not the best approach.”

On her wall is a photo of when she was a schoolgirl in Littleton, never dreaming of becoming a superintendent. At her board public interview, she acknowledged she is a Republican and was chosen in a 4-3 vote by the conservative majority.

“The decisions we have to make for children are not ideologically based, they should be and are based on what is best for our children and Douglas County Schools.”

Teachers called in sick to protest the firing of Kane’s predecessor, Corey Wise. Kane says she would have discouraged that but welcomed dialogue.

“Going after teachers with a hammer for discipline is not the right approach.”

She says her goal is to create a joy-based environment, doing their best for the kids.

Erin Kane acknowledges she faces a very difficult job, but as she put it “I like difficult.”