DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo is sold out throughout the warm Spring weekend. The zoo tweeted that admission is sold out through Sunday, March 27.
The zoo is limiting guest capacity to improve the experience. The Denver Zoo also wanted to remind those wanting to see wild animals that tickets must be made in advance online.
— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) March 24, 2022