DENVER (CBS4) – The first full weekend of spring will really feel like spring! Temperatures in the Denver metro area will reach the 70s for three days straight and 80 degrees is not out of the question on Sunday.

The last time the Denver metro area was that warm was in the first week of November 2021. The warmest temperature so far this year is 74 degrees on March 2.

Before the 70s arrive on Saturday, Friday will be relatively warm again although temperatures may be slightly cooler compared to Thursday. However, it may actually feel warmer than Thursday because the flow in the atmosphere will be from the west or southwest instead of the north and northwest. Regardless, high temperatures in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be in the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Then the combination of sunshine and the southwesterly flow will push temperatures in at least the mid-70s on Saturday and at least the upper 70s on Sunday. It’s possible Denver could reach 80 degrees on Sunday but it depends on clouds. We are expecting an increase in cloud cover for the second half of the weekend and the clouds could keep temperatures in the 70s.

Any temperature over 78 degrees on Sunday will mean a new record. The current record is from March 27, 1988.

Fortantnly the wind should get become too gusty over the weekend but there is still a chance fire danger could become elevated enough to cause concern. Particularly on Sunday, a Red Flag Warning could be issued somewhere in Colorado.

Monday will be another warm and dry day before a major shift to the weather pattern starts Monday night. Colorado’s mountains will get snow on Tuesday and rain looks likely for Denver and the Front Range along with much cooler temperatures.