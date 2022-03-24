(CBS4) — The late Madeleine Albright, an American leader and inspiration for women to pursue leadership, called Denver her home. Another leader, Ambassador Catherine Ebert-Gray, also calls Denver home. She remembered Albright after the recent death of the first female U.S. secretary of state.
Ebert-Gray is the director of global education for University of Colorado Anschutz. She spent three decades in the foreign service and says Albright was her personal hero, lifting up women in diplomacy and national security fields and elevating the rights of women around the world.
“And it took until she arrived in 1997 to have our first woman and a woman with such pragmatic, diplomatic skills, ability to really build string relationships,” Ebert-Gray told CBS4. “And she really understood diplomacy.”
Ebert-Gray says Albright was a visionary and straight talker, who championed NATO and the importance of strong global relationships.
RELATED: ‘Denver Is Where I Grew Up’: Madeleine Albright Credited Colorado With Helping Her Believe In The American Dream