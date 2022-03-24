DENVER (CBS4) – After a windy and chilly few days across Colorado you’ll start to notice a pattern change by this afternoon. Instead of a wind flowing from the north later today we’ll see more of a westerly component to the direction. That will allow much warmer air to move into Colorado with temperatures climbing several degrees over the course of the next few days.
The high in Denver on Tuesday was 44 degrees. We hit 55 degrees yesterday. By this afternoon we should be somewhere between 65 and 68 degrees around the city. Some lower 70s are expected on the southeast plains with 40s and lower 50s in the mountains and mountain valleys.
A few clouds will pass through the northern counties of our state today but it should remain dry. Friday will be a repeat of today. Then it’ll get even warmer over the weekend with highs in the 70s and lower 80s expected on the plains and western slope. Our mountains will top off in the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.
Be sure to make the most of this mild and dry weather because it looks like a new storm will enter the picture around Tuesday of next week with much cooler air and the chance for some rain or snow. The unsettled weather could stick around for several days.