(CBS4)– Rockies fan-favorite Raimel Tapia is headed to Toronto. CBS4 was at the Rockies spring training facility and captured the moment that Rockies GM Bill Schmidt pulled Tapia from the morning stretch to deliver the news.
“I’m a little sad. I’ve been here my whole career. I’d like to thank Colorado for the opportunity to start my career here,” said Tapia via a translator.
A Tapia trade was speculated following the Rockies’ decision to sign Kris Bryant in the offseason.
“I wasn’t surprised. I’m always ready for anything,” said Tapia. “Now it’s just getting ready to move on to the next.”
In exchange, the Blue Jays are sending outfielder Randal Grichuk and cash considerations to Colorado. The Rockies are also sending Adrian Pinto to Toronto as part of the deal.
Grichuk has spent eight seasons in the big leagues including the last four years in Toronto. He hit .241 last season with 22 homers and a career-high 81 RBI.
The Rockies are hoping that his power bat will give Bud Black some flexibility with the lineup.