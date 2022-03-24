LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Renovation efforts at Casa Bonita will take a little longer than expected. The iconic restaurant was set to reopen this summer but now it looks like it will be this fall.
Construction is delaying the Denver area landmark’s facelift. The revamp was executed by new owners and Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone after they purchased the property last year.
RELATED: Who Is Dana Rodriguez, The Chef Who Aims To Elevate The Food At Casa Bonita?
Since November 2021, several dozen employees have been paid to serve the community in the Denver metro area full-time. We Don’t Waste is one of five local charities where Casa Bonita chefs, servers and divers are now working full time. The other organizations include Habitat ReStores, the Action Center, Project Angel Heart and SAME Café.