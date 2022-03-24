CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
LAKEWOOD, Colo.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Renovation efforts at Casa Bonita will take a little longer than expected. The iconic restaurant was set to reopen this summer but now it looks like it will be this fall.

Fans of Casa Bonita attend a rally outside Casa Bonita on April 24. (credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

Construction is delaying the Denver area landmark’s facelift. The revamp was executed by new owners and Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone after they purchased the property last year.

LAKEWOOD, CO – JANUARY 11: Mexican restaurant Casa Bonita has been a memory-making institution for decades, filling children with countless sopapillas and dreams of plummeting from the top of a man-made, three-story indoor waterfall while people eat tacos, listen to Mariachi music and watch puppet shows around them. January 11, 2019. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Since November 2021, several dozen employees have been paid to serve the community in the Denver metro area full-time. We Don’t Waste is one of five local charities where Casa Bonita chefs, servers and divers are now working full time. The other organizations include Habitat ReStores, the Action Center, Project Angel Heart and SAME Café.

