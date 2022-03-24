CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Fire Department responded to a house fire on Fundy Circle Wednesday night. No one was hurt, but the fire caused significant damage to the home.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

According to the Aurora Fire tweet, firefighters were in the 2500 block of S Fundy Circle, where everyone inside the home at the time of the fire got out OK.

Four people were displaced by the fire due to the damage to the house. They were all offered resources and assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

