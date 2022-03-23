DENVER (CBS4) – As the war in Ukraine, many people are questioning the asylum policies in the U.S. With the deadline looming, immigrant advocates are pushing the Biden administration to end asylum restrictions under Title 42.

“I think it’s been a wild disappointment to see how the current administration is treating asylum seekers,” said Laura Lunn, with the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network.

Title 42 which was enacted at the beginning of the pandemic by the Trump administration restricts entry into the U.S. to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19. This means those seeking asylum can legally be denied entry into the country.

“About 60% of the folks who have been subjected to Title 42 are from Mexico,” she said.

Lunn believes the climate on Title 42 has recently shifted because of the war in Ukraine. Recently the Department of Homeland Security announced some Ukrainians would be considered for asylum, but Lunn said that isn’t the same treatment those from other parts of the world receive.

“It really highlights the disparities in terms of who the U.S. government wants to let in and who they want to push out,” said Lunn. “I think it’s really important to recognize that the same type of violence that people are fleeing in Ukraine is the same type of violence that people are fleeing in Central America and Mexico.”

Those on the other side continue to back Title 42. In a statement, Rep. Lauren Boebert said in part, “Border Patrol agents have told me personally that Title 42 is helpful in their efforts to secure the southern border and to prevent the spread of all kinds of diseases. That’s all I need to hear. Leave it in place.”

The Colorado GOP is in agreement.

“I think the fact that Joe Biden is considering reversing it is going to put our entire nation, our communities, our families in danger from a crisis of an open border,” said Kristi Burton Brown, the chairwoman with the Colorado Republican Party.

In a recent White House press briefing, Biden’s team said the president does plan on reversing Title 42 at some point, but it’s unclear when that would be.