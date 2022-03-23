GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Emergency teams responded to an avalanche with “possible burials” on Berthoud Pass — but say it appears no one was caught in the slide.
“The Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search & Rescue, EMS, Flight for Life & Winter Park Ski Patrol Dog Team are responding to an avalanche with possible burials on Berthoud Pass,” the sheriff’s office tweeted just after noon on Wednesday.
Officials received a report of a possible avalanche in the Current Creek area, near the “postage stamp” feature, at approximately 11 a.m.
“The initial report was that two people were possibly involved in the avalanche, this is unconfirmed at this time,” officials stated.
After checking the area by air and ground — using a dog team and beacons — the Grand County Sheriff determined there were no victims caught in the avalanche.
Additionally, the tracks seen entering the slide area were confirmed to have come out at another location, investigators stated.