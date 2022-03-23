CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some residents of Chaffee County received pre-evacuation notices due to a wildfire burning near Buena Vista on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was burning just a mile off the Kelly Ranch property, located south and west of Buena Vista.
The multi-acre brush fire in the vicinity of CR 319 and US Hwy 285, about 3-4 miles southwest of Buena Vista, was reported at 12:30 p.m. There were wind gusts up to 52 mph recorded in the area.
From @ChaffeeSheriff – Emergency responders working a wildfire, south of Buena Vista. Area of County Road 319 west of Hwy 285, approx. 1-1.5 miles south of the Kelly Ranch are under pre-evacuation notification. If you live in that area, please be prepared to leave if necessary.
— CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) March 23, 2022
“We’re at the front end of the fire doing some voluntary evacuations,” Chaffee County Emergency Manager Richard Atkins told CBS4.