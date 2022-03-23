CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some residents of Chaffee County received pre-evacuation notices due to a wildfire burning near Buena Vista on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was burning just a mile off the Kelly Ranch property, located south and west of Buena Vista.

The multi-acre brush fire in the vicinity of CR 319 and US Hwy 285, about 3-4 miles southwest of Buena Vista, was reported at 12:30 p.m. There were wind gusts up to 52 mph recorded in the area.

“We’re at the front end of the fire doing some voluntary evacuations,” Chaffee County Emergency Manager Richard Atkins told CBS4.

 

