FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – As families with students return from spring break travel and vacations, one northern Colorado school district is trying to get ahead of any possible spread of COVID-19 in the classroom. Poudre School District, which largely serves Fort Collins, is handing out 1,500 at-home COVID-19 tests to families as they return from a week off of school.

“COVID is still prevalent and something we should be paying attention to,” said Corey Henry, COVID-19 Coordinator for PSD.

Since students returned to classes from spring break, the district has been handing out free at-home tests at several schools following classes dismissing for the day. The tests were obtained through the State of Colorado. PSD was given nearly 7,800 tests to hand out this year.

Tests were handed out on Tuesday and Wednesday outside of Rocky Mountain High and Fort Collins High schools.

PSD plans to hand out tests from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., or while supplies last, on Thursday at Fossil Ridge High. Friday’s event, with similar hours, is scheduled for Poudre High School.

While the tests are intended for families and students, the district isn’t requiring those who receive tests to have students in the district.

“We can provide up to four tests per vehicle,” Henry told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “Just pull through, we’ll hand you some tests and you’re on your way.”

Recently the State of Colorado released guidelines on how sick is too sick to send your child to class.

“According to state guidelines, if you have any symptoms, you need to test before returning to school,” Henry said.

However, as many have noted since the start of the pandemic, there is a wide range of potential symptoms associated with COVID-19. So, by handing out the tests, families will be able to better determine if their child can safely go to school without fear of spreading COVID-19.

“Our hope is, with these tests, students that might just have a runny nose will be able to return to school,” Henry said. “It is important to be testing after traveling where you may have been exposed to a number of people that may have symptoms.”