DENVER (CBS4) – The Outdoor Retailer trade show will move back to Salt Lake City after the contract in Colorado expires this year. The move comes despite threats of boycotts from some retailers.
Last month, a conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies including Patagonia, REI and The North Face said they would boycott the show if it’s moved from Denver back to Salt Lake City.
The group called The Conservation Alliance is accusing Utah’s leaders of trying to chip away at protections for national monuments and public lands. The biannual show was moved to Denver after Utah lawmakers asked President Trump in February 2017 to repeal the newly-designated Bears Ears National Monument.
Outdoor Retailer organizers said Salt Lake City is their hometown and they will make a commitment to provide funding to support outdoor recreation and public lands.