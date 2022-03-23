STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) — The agriculture community came together for the second annual “Meat-In” last weekend in Sterling — and raised more than $155,000. Most of that money will go to a local restaurant owner who is known for helping others.
Officials say $20,000 raised at the event will go to the Angels of America’s Fallen. The other $135,000 will go to John McMahon, the owner of J&L Cafe, who is battling cancer.
Jason Santomaso, manager of Sterling Livestock Commission Co., and organizer of the benefit, said McMahon supports the 4H and FFA students and local sports programs, and “never asks for anything in return.”
“Anybody that needs help, he helps,” Santomaso said. “During the big pandemic, he was still giving a meal a day to anyone who needed it, to take home, no questions asked.”
At the “Meat-In” event on Saturday, organizers served up hamburgers, hot dogs and beef brisket — 1,400 meals — and held a silent auction and a live auction.
The top item was a custom baseball bat, engraved with the New York Yankees logo and the J&L Cafe logo. Santomaso said a group of local business owners and community members pitched in to buy it — and gave it to McMahon.
“This agriculture community is incredible,” Santomaso told CBS4.
J&L Cafe posted an update on Sunday, thanking the community.
“The Meat In yesterday was so special! We are so humbled and grateful to live in this community. There are truly no words adequate to express our thanks to every single one of you! We love you!”