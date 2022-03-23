(CBS4)– Kris Bryant has been with the Rockies for less than two weeks, but has already been “blown away” by what he’s seen from the organization.

“The facility here is the best in baseball,” said Bryant in an interview with CBS4 at the Rockies spring training facility in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Getting a chance to see the clubhouse and the inner workings of Coors Field during the All-Star game really blew my mind. The idea of the loyalty here, the family aspect. I feel like there are so many people who have been here for so long, and I really like that,” added Bryant. “If you want to be here and enjoy it here, they’ll take care of you. That’s the sense that I’ve been getting.”

The former MVP and four-time All-Star signed a seven-year deal with the Rockies recently that will pay him 182 million dollars. For Bryant, who grew up in Las Vegas, the move comes full circle. In 2013, the Rockies had the 3rd pick in the MLB Draft and were expected to take Bryant before the Cubs selected him with the second overall pick.

“Going through the draft process, I thought the 3rd pick was where I was going to go. Colorado is a great place to raise a family, it’s closer to home, it’s kind of full circle.”

Bryant made his major league debut in 2015, and has only missed the playoffs once in his career. The Rockies on the other hand, have made the playoffs only twice since 2015.

“It’s a challenge for me, and I’m built for challenges,” said Bryant when asked about playing for a franchise that hasn’t hade much postseason success, and has never won a division title.

“I really enjoyed playing in Chicago, a city that hadn’t won a World Series in 102 years; hopefully I can bring some of that experience here.”

“I just hope to incorporate that winning culture. I take pride in the fact that I’ve never played on a losing team in my big league career. Everybody says it’s much more fun to win, and I just want to bring that mindset to the team and lead by example, and know that losing is not acceptable by any means, and let’s go out there and compete.”