By Anna Maria Basquez
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police confirmed someone crossing Interstate 25 near midnight on March 23 died after being hit by a vehicle. Police responded to the interstate near West Colfax Avenue just after 12 a.m.
“The investigation revealed the pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway and was struck by the vehicle traveling southbound on I-25 in the far-right lane,” said Kurt Barnes, spokesman for Denver Police Department.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene.
The victim was identified as Michael Lewis, 48.