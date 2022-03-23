DENVER (CBS4) — On March 23, 2020, the City of Denver issued its first stay-at-home order of the coronavirus pandemic, sparking a surge of binge buying ahead of the lockdown. Long lines formed at liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries — and the public health order was quickly amended to let those businesses remain open.
“[Mayor Michael Hancock] announced a new Public Health Order with an explicit stay at home directive for the City and County of Denver that will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24,” city officials tweeted on Monday, March 23, 2020.
All businesses were encouraged to close except for those that were considered essential, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, health care facilities, post offices, hardware stores, banks, laundromats, and restaurants that could operate on a delivery and/or take-out.
Hours after issuing the order, it was amended to include liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries as essential businesses that would be allowed to remain open during the stay at home order.
“Liquor stores with extreme physical distancing in place will be exempt. All marijuana stores with extreme physical distancing in place will be exempt,” city officials tweeted.
Wednesday marked two years since that day, and people shared images of souvenir merchandise marking Denver’s brief “prohibition.”
