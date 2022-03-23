(CBS4) – The Roswell Police Department responded to the report of a break-in at the Roswell, Georgia home of late Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas recently, CBS affiliate 13WMAZ reported. Multiple people were found inside the home when police responded, including a former Georgia deputy.
According to the news station’s article, Roswell police are still investigation stolen memorabilia from Thomas’ home. His mother, Katina Smith, called police when she says she found people inside the home having a party after seeing people at the house on social media.
Police said eight people were inside Thomas’ home when they arrived, including former Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Vashone Jones, who was the only suspect named in the police report.
Thomas’s family realized days after the response to the break-in there were personal items missing that included an ESPN Espy award, several firearms, a signed Tom Brady jersey, shoes, thousands of dollars in cash, and a hyperbaric chamber.
Anyone with information can call Roswell Police Department.