DENVER (CBS4)– COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again in Colorado. This is happening as another variant has been detected in multiple cities, including Denver.

CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida said the new variant is much more contagious than previous variants and experts are predicting another wave of illnesses due to the new variant.

“The problem is that we don’t know whether this new wave will be like a tsunami, whether it’s going to be aripple or whether it’s going to be somewhere in between,” said Dr. Dave. “The bad news about this variant is that is more contagious than Omicron.”

He said that people who are not vaccinated tend to get sicker when infected, even at risk for hospitalization.

“The good news with this variant is that we do know that people who have been vaccinated, especially people who have had their third vaccine, do have good protection against this new variant,” said Dr. Dave.

He also said that this virus is predictable only in the way in which it has been unpredictable. Dr. Dave also said the big concern in the medical community is people who have not gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while others are waiting to get their fourth dose. He said that 30% of all Americans are not vaccinated.

“There are new variants coming around all the time. It is a forever virus and there will be no forever natural immunity,” said Dr. Dave.

He talked about the third vaccine being a “booster” and considered it necessary as more variants surface.

“The fourth vaccine is a little more unsure as to who should be getting it. Most of the experts say it’s not for younger, healthier people with no underlying health problems. But for people over the age of 65, people who are immunocompromised, or have other diseases going on, a fourth vaccine or a second booster may be something that is a really good idea.”

He also talked about changes to the vaccine later this year.

“Almost like a flu shot, we’re going to see a seasonal change each year, most likely, with a different type of booster and with a different ingredient combination for protection.”