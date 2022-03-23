DENVER (CBS4) — A Denver restaurant that shut down two years ago, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, is planning a comeback — and some changes — and wants feedback from its loyal customers. Benny’s Restaurant & Cantina is planning to re-open with a new remodel, an updated menu and a slight name change.
The family owned Tex-Mex restaurant opened at 301 East Seventh Avenue, in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood, back in 1987.
In an update posted on Facebook this week, the owners said the restaurant will still serve “Benny’s Classics” — along with some “Traditional American & Latin Fusion.” And of course they’ll be bringing back their beloved margaritas.
They are proposing changing the name to “Benny’s Taverna.”
Hundreds of people have already commented on the Facebook post — you can add your comments here.
The owners did not say when they plan to reopen.