By Anna Maria Basquez
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A portion of US 6 was closed at I-70 in Summit County Wednesday morning due to an avalanche. Eastbound lanes were closed between Montezuma Road and I-70 (Loveland Pass) from Mile Point 220 to Mile Point 229.
#US6 eastbound: Road closed due to an avalanche between Montezuma Road and I-70. https://t.co/bmXLfMMO29
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 23, 2022
Westbound lanes were closed between I-70 and Montezuma Road (Loveland Pass) from Mile Point 229 to Mile Point 220.
“Dispatch said two cars were stuck in an avalanche around mile marker 224,” said Charles Pitman, with Summit County Rescue Group, who was not able to reach the avalanche due to stopped traffic and many cars and trucks still backed up.
Loveland Pass (US 6) is closed due to a small avalanche that impacted one vehicle. CDOT created a path for the motorist to drive out. No injuries. CDOT is conducting avalanche mitigation work through today (3/23) requiring a full closure of Loveland Pass. pic.twitter.com/4DSh15Kr0a
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 23, 2022
No one was injured.
“There was a small avalanche that was pretty much right at the summit between mile marker 223 and 224,” said Ryan Drake, liaison for Colorado Department of Transportation.
“I don’t know exactly how much snow came down but it did wrap up with two vehicles.”
The Colorado Department of Transportation was working with the Summit County Police Department and Colorado State Patrol to get the road cleared.
Crews planned to conduct avalanche mitigation in the area once the slide was cleared.
“We’re going to do some mitigation work. That means that they bring avalanches down under controlled situations. Once they get that cleared up they will reopen Loveland Pass.”
Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the closure and cleanup.