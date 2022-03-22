(CBS4) — Now when you role up your sleeve to give blood, you can find out you coronavirus antibody status. For a limited time, Vitalant will be testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Donors may be curious about their antibody status — and donations that test high for the antibodies can be made into convalescent plasma to help immuno-compromised patients battling the virus.
Results of the antibody testing will be available two weeks after the donation and will be uploaded to the donor’s online account.