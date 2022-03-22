DENVER (CBS4) – Three Ukrainian refugees bravely shared their stories on Tuesday morning inside U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette’s Denver office.

“They experienced the bombing and the first minutes of the war at five o’clock in the morning on February 24,” an interpreter explained.

Katerina Khmil, her daughter Tetiana Khmil, and Iryna Rothko all leave families behind, including their husbands and children. They arrived in the U.S. a matter of days ago, after being forced to flee their war-torn home of Ukraine. In total, more than three million Ukrainians have left since the war broke out.

“In the beginning, it was total denial,” said Rothko.

The women say Ukrainians knew that Russian attacks could be imminent; however, they never thought they’d have to resort to leaving. “One month prior to the war, in school, kids were taught how to hide in the shelter. They were getting prepared for the war,” Rothko said.

“That’s how you have to survive,” said Tetiana. “They bomb every single night nonstop.”

“It’s heartbreaking watching the women with little kids and older people with the sound of sirens rushing into the shelters and staying there all night,” said Katerina.

The women have family ties to the Denver area, which made it easier for them to travel to the U.S. after the war began.

DeGette says Colorado is ready to assist going forward and expects more refugees to arrive.

“We’re here and ready to assist however we can,” said DeGette.

Congress and the Biden Administration are also working to expedite the process for those seeking refuge here. DeGette was among a group of lawmakers that recently called on the Biden administration to provide Ukrainians already in the U.S. with Temporary Protected Status so they wouldn’t be forced to return home amid a war when their visas expired, a step the Biden administration announced it was taken shortly after the letter was sent.

The non-profit Ukrainians of Colorado was mentioned in the meeting as a resource to help the refugees.