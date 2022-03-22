DENVER (CBS4) – Monday was a tough travel day on the eastern plains of Colorado as a wind-driven snow created slick roads and white-out conditions at times. Some places along Interstate 70 near the Kansas state line reported more than a foot of snow.
Heavy snow also fell in parts of southern Colorado in the vicinity of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Travel was difficult along Interstate 25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico state line for several hours.
Final total seems to be about 11” but we’re thinking about a foot total after we went to bed and then it settled by 8am. Gonna melt big time today! #cowx La Junta pic.twitter.com/oMwcizWey6
— Mouse (she/her) (@prairiemousie) March 22, 2022
The following snow totals are from the National Weather Service and the CoCoRaHS network. Be sure to click here and check out the snow reports from CoCoRaHS. If you don’t see a report on the map where you live, considering becoming an official observer.
18.0″ – 0.1 miles N of Stratton
15.0″ – 4 miles NE of Vona
14.6″ – 13.3 miles E of Fort Garland
12.0″ – 1 mile WSW of Rye
13.0″ – 7 miles S of Vona
12.0″ – 6 miles SSW of Kirk
10.3″ – 1 mile E of Stratton
10.0″ – 9 miles SSW of Joes
9.5″ – Wray
8.0″ – 2 miles WNW of Vernon
8.0″ – 7 miles S of Kirk
7.0″ – Stratton
6.5″ – 5 miles W of Westcliffe
6.3″ – 8 miles SE of Boone
6.3″ – 1 mile WSW of Rosita
6.0″ – 6 miles N of Wild Horse
5.8″ – 6 miles SSW of Beecher Island
5.3″ – 1 mile WNW of Walsenburg
5.0″ – Kit Carson
5.0″ – Cheyenne Wells
5.0″ – 1 mile SW of Wetmore
5.0″ – 1 mile SSE of Beulah
4.0″ – 3 miles N of Wray
4.0″ – 6 miles N of Burlington
3.5″ – La Junta
3.0″ – 5 miles E of Peconic
2.0″ – 1 mile S of Crescent Village
2.0″ – 4 miles NE of Nederland
2.0″ – 2.9 miles S of Lamar
2.0″ – Hugo
1.5″ – 3 miles E of Arvada
1.0″ – 1 mile NNE of Estes Park
0.3″ – 3 miles SSW of Boulder
Trace – Denver International Airport