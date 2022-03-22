DENVER (CBS4) – RTD’s CEO announced possible changes to the bus terminal at Denver’s Union Station at its board meeting on Tuesday night. Changes follow the shooting of a man on Saturday night at the terminal.

RTD says of the changes, they will install TV monitors which will display security camera feeds at the main concourses; stairs from the light rail platform will change to exit only; and access between the Wewatta and Chestnut Pavilion will be blocked by barriers.

The more noticeable change will probably be paid fare area meaning those who paid for a ride will have access to the bus concourse. Turnstiles or gates will be part of that change.

On Monday, RTD told CBS4’s Alan Gionet they are working on making the public transportation experience, specifically at Union Station, safer.

“Obviously there is a lot of crime out there right now, and this is societal problem,” said Tina Jaquez, RTD spokesperson. “We want to make our system safe for our customers and our employees, and that’s what we’re dedicated to doing.

RELATED: Public Called To Help Curb Downtown Denver Crime: ‘Be Part Of It By Showing Up’

Ridership on RTD lines dropped dramatically during the pandemic to about half what it was in 2019. The latest figures from January of this year show a one-third increase over January 2021. With more people taking refuge in public spaces and a lower number of riders, the number of people with problems may be more apparent.

On Tuesday night, CEO Debra Johnson said the city and state will need to help.

“The unwanted activities impacting the agency are a byproduct of complex societal issues that RTD alone can’t solve. That’s why mitigating these challenges will require an all-in effort among RTD, community and legislative partners,” Johnson said.

The changes would occur over the course of the next 12 months.

In late February, Denver police say they arrested 42 people in a single day at Union Station. Some of the suspects had felony warrants for allegedly distributing controlled substances.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass uncovered safety problems had been festering for years at Union Station. He shared a report from the American Public Transport Association which showed 1/3 of respondents in an RTD customer safety and security survey said “they had experienced a situation where they felt their personal safety/security was at risk when using RTD services.”

The report was requested by RTD and presented to the RTD board in June.