DENVER (CBS4)– Because of staffing shortages, more than two dozen A Line trips from Union Station to Denver International Airport were canceled on Tuesday. The reason, according to RTD, is that there is no second crew member available on the trains.

That is a federal requirement. According to RTD, “Commuter rail trains (A Line, B Line, G Line and N Line) must have a federally-required second crewmember on board, per the Federal Railroad Administration. If the second crewmember cannot be staffed, then the trip cannot run.”

RTD said the A Line will run every 30 minutes on Tuesday, leaving DIA at :27 and :57 minutes after the hour and at :00 and :30 minutes after the hour from Union Station. Typically, the A Line runs every 15 minutes.

The canceled trips include:

11:12 am from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

11:42 am from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

12:12 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

12:42 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

1:12 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

1:42 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

2:12 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

2:42 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

3:12 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

3:42 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

4:12 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

4:42 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

5:12 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

5:42 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

6:12 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

6:42 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

7:12 pm from Denver Airport Station to Union Station Track 1

11:15 am from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

11:45 am from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

12:15 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

12:45 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

1:15 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

1:45 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

2:15 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

2:45 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

3:15 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

3:45 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

4:15 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

4:45 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

5:15 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

5:45 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station

6:15 pm from Union Station Track 1 to Denver Airport Station