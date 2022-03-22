LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — Louisville police are looking for a man suspected of looting a home damaged by the Marshall Fire. Police say Nathan Liedtke is a person of interest in a burglary that occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
A police sergeant noticed suspicious activity near the entrance to a burned neighborhood and spotted a truck in the driveway of a damaged home. The sergeant saw a man come out of the home, run through the backyard and take off down a path.
Items that had been taken from the home were found inside the truck and on the path.
The truck is a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado truck with Colorado license plate 534VIW.
Anyone with information about this incident, or may have seen the truck in the area, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).