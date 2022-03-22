CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Louisville News, Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — Louisville police are looking for a man suspected of looting a home damaged by the Marshall Fire. Police say Nathan Liedtke is a person of interest in a burglary that occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Nathan Liedtke (credit: Louisville Police)

A  police sergeant noticed suspicious activity near the entrance to a burned neighborhood and spotted a truck in the driveway of a damaged home. The sergeant saw a man come out of the home, run through the backyard and take off down a path.

Items that had been taken from the home were found inside the truck and on the path.

The truck is a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado truck with Colorado license plate 534VIW.

(credit: Louisville Police)

Anyone with information about this incident, or may have seen the truck in the area, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

Anica Padilla