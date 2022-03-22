DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of Colorado families will have greater access to affordable housing thanks to a record-breaking donation from Mackenzie Scott, one of the richest women in the world. Scott recently donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Habitat for Humanity, $13.5 million of which was given to Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, the region’s largest single donation ever.

“This incredible gift will allow Habitat to accelerate our pipeline of construction over the next few years to meet the growing need for housing in our community,” said Heather Lafferty, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “We have a major deficit of housing units here in the Denver metro area and across the state.”

Home prices, between both renting and owning, have skyrocketed in the past 10 years in Denver. The rest of the state has followed in similar fashion with record breaking prices.

Habitat for Humanity sells homes to residents who meet specific qualifications, including limited income. Buyers are required to help build their homes both financially and physically. Donors and volunteers also help with the efforts.

One of the new Habitat communities in northwest Denver is rapidly growing, partially thanks to Habitat.

“We’ve already sold the first homes,” Lafferty said.

One of the first two owners to move in, Rene Gallegos, told CBS4 her dream of owning a home in the community she was raised in was made possible through the organization.

“One word: affordable,” Gallegos told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “I really can’t put into words how grateful I am.”

Gallegos described the housing market as “scary” when talking about her dream of trying to buy a home on a single mother’s income.

Thanks to donations and hard work, Gallegos is now able to live her dream.

“She is now a homeowner, the beginning of what will be an absolutely beautiful community,” Lafferty said. “(Scott’s) investment in Habitat, and specifically in affordable home ownership, is an immense way to create more equity opportunities through home ownership.”

Gallegos said she was thrilled to now have her dream home, especially knowing she and her community helped build it.

“It was just phenomenal. I never imagined getting this opportunity and being able to afford what the homes are at,” Gallegos said. “It is amazing, the best feeling ever. I don’t even want to leave my house.”

Lafferty said the money donated will also help fund future housing projects as well as efforts to lobby for better housing opportunities.