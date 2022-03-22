VAILEAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Kelli Rohrig said she was watching a video of a Ukrainian refugee crossing the border into Poland escaping with their dog. That’s when something struck a chord.

“These people love their dogs, so l love them,” Rohrig said, laughing.

She decided she had to do something to help the thousands of people fleeing a war-torn country under attack from Russia. She decided to fly to Poland with supplies and do what she could to bring comfort.

“I’m taking medical supplies, that will go more towards military, pet supplies, money for food,” Rohrig explained. “Somebody needs to help right? We all need to help.”

She started collecting goods to bring over last week, but after speaking with local mountain fire departments and posting in Facebook groups, the community has rallied behind her efforts and flooded her living room with supplies to bring with her.

These groups also include lists of what she’s still looking for, like R1 bags for police and soldiers.

“The pet community here in Eagle County, they are CRAZY,” Rohring joked.

While she admits she has the time and money to take this trip in the first place, CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson still pointed out this was not something everyone would take time out to do. Rohring was very modest when it was suggested she could be an inspiration to get others to help out as well.

“People are starving to death,” Rohrig said. “They are just like us; this could be Denver that is all of a sudden being bombed.”

Rohrig leaves for Poland Friday, if you are interested in helping her send supplies over, contact her on these Facebook pages: Pets of Eagle County | Eagle County for Ukraine