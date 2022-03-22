DENVER (CBS4) – As a storm moves away from Colorado on Tuesday a big ridge of high pressure will approach from the west. In between these two pressure systems it will be windy at times, especially during the afternoon and early evening.
Sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph will be common around the state with gusts as high as 40 mph. On the southeast plains sustained winds could be as high as 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
There is just enough moisture present that we’ll see some snow showers develop around the state today. They’ll be most numerous in the mountains where some light accumulation will be possible. A few pockets of flurries or light snow showers will be possible on the plains and in Denver as well.
Temperatures will mostly be in the 30s and 40s around Colorado by this afternoon. Some low 50s are possible on the western slope and eastern plains.
The big ridge of high pressure mentioned above will overtake Colorado as we wrap up the week. In fact it will park itself over the state for the entire upcoming weekend. That means we’ll see lots of sunshine, dry conditions and some very mild temperatures. It will be a great time to finally get your vehicle washed after all of the recent storms.