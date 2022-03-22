DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police say they arrested a man who was openly consuming suspected narcotics near Union Station and found he had a loaded gun — and a history of weapons violations. Police say 51-year-old Christopher Epperson was smoking out of a glass pipe with two other people on 18th Street.
Officers were trying to pat down Epperson for weapons but say he grabbed his large hoodie pocket and ran.
Officers caught up with Epperson and say, as they were handcuffing him, he dropped a small black plastic baggie that was tied up in a ball. Inside of the small black plastic baggie was numerous blue circular pills.
During a search, investigators say they also found a black plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine and more blue circular pills believed to be fentanyl.
In the parking lot, officers located a 9mm handgun with 10 rounds in magazine and one live round in the chamber.
Court records show Epperson has previous convictions for illegally firing a weapon and menacing with a weapon.
On Saturday, a man was hospitalized after a shooting a Union Station. Police say the suspect, Dominico Archuleta, 21, had a “ghost gun” plus a large capacity magazine with 27 rounds and two additional magazines with him. One had 10 rounds inside; the second had 20.
